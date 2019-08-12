All apartments in Diamond Bar
1337 S Lemon Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:03 PM

1337 S Lemon Avenue

1337 South Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1337 South Lemon Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Don’t miss this 4 bedroom beauty in Prestigious REWARDING WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Walking distance to South Point Middle School. Entry with formal wide stairs entrance with a side courtyard, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (ALL bedroom up) with open and airy floor plan, tons of natural lights and spacious family room, formal living room and wet bar. Large bright kitchen with 3 side windows towards the green back yard. Large master bedroom with additional office area and his & her closets, hardwood floors throughout both downstairs and upstairs. More amazing feature for you to find out. 3 car garage with spacious and long drive away. Beautiful backyard with Spa and beautiful palm trees around. Close to Schools, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Freeways, golf course, and Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

