1337 S Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage hot tub

Don’t miss this 4 bedroom beauty in Prestigious REWARDING WALNUT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Walking distance to South Point Middle School. Entry with formal wide stairs entrance with a side courtyard, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (ALL bedroom up) with open and airy floor plan, tons of natural lights and spacious family room, formal living room and wet bar. Large bright kitchen with 3 side windows towards the green back yard. Large master bedroom with additional office area and his & her closets, hardwood floors throughout both downstairs and upstairs. More amazing feature for you to find out. 3 car garage with spacious and long drive away. Beautiful backyard with Spa and beautiful palm trees around. Close to Schools, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Freeways, golf course, and Metro Station.