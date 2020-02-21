All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

1332 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1332 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This Move-In ready Townhouse located in the South side of Diamond Bar - 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs and a half a bath downstairs. Features all new laminate flooring, designer paint colors, newer windows and designer lighting throughout the property. It has a 1 car attached garage with direct access. The kitchen boasts new counter tops, sink, faucet and cabinet/drawer hardware. The inside laundry is downstairs off the kitchen with great storage and full size laundry hookups. The living/dining area have newer sliding glass doors, that walk out onto the front patio with a view of the greenbelt/slope that is maintained by the HOA. Both the full and 1/2 bath have been remolded and tastefully done. The extra large balcony is a great space for outdoor living. The Allegro community boasts a playground, pool/spa and sport court, all for you to enjoy. Close to shopping/dining, freeways and great schools. Contact Shannon Doyle via text or call: 949-338-6028

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles