1332 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

This Move-In ready Townhouse located in the South side of Diamond Bar - 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs and a half a bath downstairs. Features all new laminate flooring, designer paint colors, newer windows and designer lighting throughout the property. It has a 1 car attached garage with direct access. The kitchen boasts new counter tops, sink, faucet and cabinet/drawer hardware. The inside laundry is downstairs off the kitchen with great storage and full size laundry hookups. The living/dining area have newer sliding glass doors, that walk out onto the front patio with a view of the greenbelt/slope that is maintained by the HOA. Both the full and 1/2 bath have been remolded and tastefully done. The extra large balcony is a great space for outdoor living. The Allegro community boasts a playground, pool/spa and sport court, all for you to enjoy. Close to shopping/dining, freeways and great schools. Contact Shannon Doyle via text or call: 949-338-6028