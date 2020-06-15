20863 Grapevine Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Fully furnished Single Family Home in Diablo Grande Patterson - Enjoy the peaceful community of Diablo Grande and their amenities.

This beautiful single family home is situated in a court like setting.

This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, laundry room with washer and dryer.

2 car garage and small maintenance free backyard.

Home is furnished, close to Patterson and major warehouses



Tenants pay all utilities.

No pets except Doctor prescribed

No Smoking of any kind inside

Section 8 accepted with current voucher from county of residence

Renters Insurance Required

Pets strictly negotiable, if a service animal you must provide proper documentation.



***PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS***

CLOVERLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5667281)