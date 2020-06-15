20863 Grapevine Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Fully furnished Single Family Home in Diablo Grande Patterson - Enjoy the peaceful community of Diablo Grande and their amenities.
This beautiful single family home is situated in a court like setting.
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, laundry room with washer and dryer.
2 car garage and small maintenance free backyard.
Home is furnished, close to Patterson and major warehouses
Tenants pay all utilities.
No pets except Doctor prescribed
No Smoking of any kind inside
Section 8 accepted with current voucher from county of residence
Renters Insurance Required
Pets strictly negotiable, if a service animal you must provide proper documentation.
***PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS***
CLOVERLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST
No Pets Allowed
