Diablo Grande, CA
20863 Grapevine Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

20863 Grapevine Dr.

20863 Grapevine Drive · (209) 821-3000
Location

20863 Grapevine Drive, Diablo Grande, CA 95363
Diablo Grande

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20863 Grapevine Dr. · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Fully furnished Single Family Home in Diablo Grande Patterson - Enjoy the peaceful community of Diablo Grande and their amenities.
This beautiful single family home is situated in a court like setting.
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, laundry room with washer and dryer.
2 car garage and small maintenance free backyard.
Home is furnished, close to Patterson and major warehouses

Tenants pay all utilities.
No pets except Doctor prescribed
No Smoking of any kind inside
Section 8 accepted with current voucher from county of residence
Renters Insurance Required
Pets strictly negotiable, if a service animal you must provide proper documentation.

***PLEASE BEWARE OF SCAMMERS***
CLOVERLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have any available units?
20863 Grapevine Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20863 Grapevine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20863 Grapevine Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20863 Grapevine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 20863 Grapevine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diablo Grande.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 20863 Grapevine Dr. does offer parking.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20863 Grapevine Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have a pool?
No, 20863 Grapevine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20863 Grapevine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20863 Grapevine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20863 Grapevine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20863 Grapevine Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
