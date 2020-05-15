All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:16 AM

78988 Alliance Way

78988 Alliance Way · (760) 200-7729
Location

78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained. The private outdoor living area boasts a saltwater pebble tech pool and spa, along with an outdoor BBQ kitchen and fireplace, making it an exceptional place to entertain. Sun City offers many amenities that include; three large clubhouses for health, fitness, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Tennis & pickle ball courts, two 18-hole golf courses, a driving range, chipping and putting areas, an 18-hole putting course, a softball field, bocce courts with a covered eating & meeting area, a fishing lake, miles of bike and jogging paths as well as green belts, dog parks, walking paths, a dance, aerobic and yoga studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78988 Alliance Way have any available units?
78988 Alliance Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78988 Alliance Way have?
Some of 78988 Alliance Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78988 Alliance Way currently offering any rent specials?
78988 Alliance Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78988 Alliance Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 78988 Alliance Way is pet friendly.
Does 78988 Alliance Way offer parking?
No, 78988 Alliance Way does not offer parking.
Does 78988 Alliance Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78988 Alliance Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78988 Alliance Way have a pool?
Yes, 78988 Alliance Way has a pool.
Does 78988 Alliance Way have accessible units?
No, 78988 Alliance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 78988 Alliance Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78988 Alliance Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 78988 Alliance Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 78988 Alliance Way does not have units with air conditioning.
