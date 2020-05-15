78988 Alliance Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court yoga

New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained. The private outdoor living area boasts a saltwater pebble tech pool and spa, along with an outdoor BBQ kitchen and fireplace, making it an exceptional place to entertain. Sun City offers many amenities that include; three large clubhouses for health, fitness, dining, recreation, and entertainment. Tennis & pickle ball courts, two 18-hole golf courses, a driving range, chipping and putting areas, an 18-hole putting course, a softball field, bocce courts with a covered eating & meeting area, a fishing lake, miles of bike and jogging paths as well as green belts, dog parks, walking paths, a dance, aerobic and yoga studio.