78802 Kramer Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse tennis court

The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island. The kitchen overlooks the the large family room and beyond to the relaxing private back yard oasis. Sun City Palm Desert is a well established Active Adult Community with 3 clubhouses, golf, tennis, bocce ball and so much more! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, medical care and easy freeway access!