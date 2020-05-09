78802 Kramer Drive

Amenities
The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island. The kitchen overlooks the the large family room and beyond to the relaxing private back yard oasis. Sun City Palm Desert is a well established Active Adult Community with 3 clubhouses, golf, tennis, bocce ball and so much more! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, medical care and easy freeway access!