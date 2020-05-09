All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:48 PM

78802 Kramer Drive

78802 Kramer Drive · (760) 880-3675
Location

78802 Kramer Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
tennis court
The Perfect rental! This Sonora floor model with a guest Casita sits on a large lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has great features, including the large gourmet kitchen with a great center island. The kitchen overlooks the the large family room and beyond to the relaxing private back yard oasis. Sun City Palm Desert is a well established Active Adult Community with 3 clubhouses, golf, tennis, bocce ball and so much more! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, medical care and easy freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78802 Kramer Drive have any available units?
78802 Kramer Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78802 Kramer Drive have?
Some of 78802 Kramer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78802 Kramer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78802 Kramer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78802 Kramer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78802 Kramer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive offer parking?
No, 78802 Kramer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78802 Kramer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive have a pool?
No, 78802 Kramer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive have accessible units?
No, 78802 Kramer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78802 Kramer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78802 Kramer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78802 Kramer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
