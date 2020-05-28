78716 Gorham Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental. The kitchen is beautiful, with granite counters, diagonally laid tile, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and bar stools, stainless steel appliances, a table for 4 and views of the golf course. There is a fireplace in the Great room with a comfortable sectional, chairs & large screen TV. Dining room has large table for 8 people, tile floors and views of the golf course. Bedrooms have newer carpet, New King in master bedroom, Large new flat screen TV's in both bedrooms. New Queen bed in Guest bedroom and also a New Sofa Bed in the extended area of this room.