All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 78716 Gorham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
78716 Gorham Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:01 PM

78716 Gorham Lane

78716 Gorham Lane · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78716 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for June thru Sept 2020 and Nov & Dec. for $4200/mo. Beautiful Extended Orrefors home, golf course home updated and expanded. Now Leased, not available for Seasonal rental. The kitchen is beautiful, with granite counters, diagonally laid tile, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and bar stools, stainless steel appliances, a table for 4 and views of the golf course. There is a fireplace in the Great room with a comfortable sectional, chairs & large screen TV. Dining room has large table for 8 people, tile floors and views of the golf course. Bedrooms have newer carpet, New King in master bedroom, Large new flat screen TV's in both bedrooms. New Queen bed in Guest bedroom and also a New Sofa Bed in the extended area of this room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78716 Gorham Lane have any available units?
78716 Gorham Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78716 Gorham Lane have?
Some of 78716 Gorham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78716 Gorham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78716 Gorham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78716 Gorham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 78716 Gorham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane offer parking?
No, 78716 Gorham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78716 Gorham Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane have a pool?
No, 78716 Gorham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane have accessible units?
No, 78716 Gorham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78716 Gorham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78716 Gorham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78716 Gorham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78716 Gorham Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity