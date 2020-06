Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Sun City Palm Desert - A 55+ Community -EXPANDED Popular Morocco (2 SUITES+DEN+ 2.5 Baths) - Located in NEWER Section * UNFURNISHED * Freshly Painted In Soothing Gray *New Carpet Installed *Appliances,HOA TV Plan, Internet Wi Fi, & Gardener INCLUDED * Good Separation Between Bedrooms * Both Bedrooms En Suite * Enter Master Suite Through Double Doors * Bay Window * Extra Large Walk In Shower * Dual Sinks * Large Walk In Closet With Mirrored Door. * 2nd Suite W/View To Front * Full Bathroom * POWDER Room * GREATROOM Concept * DEN * Large Kitchen W/CENTER ISLAND * Great Counter Space * Lots Of Cabinets & Storage *Breakfast Area * Breakfast Bar * Laundry Room W/Storage & POcket Door To Close Off Kitchen * Extended Garage By 4 Feet * FANS in Bedrooms * Privacy Yard W/SOUTHERN Exposure * *Owners Licensed Realtors Acting As Principals * All This in Paradise For Those Active 55+ *Guard Gated *2 Golf Courses * Tennis * Pools * Indoor Salt Water Pool * Spas * Gyms * Restaurants * Indoor Walking Track * Over 70 Chartered Clubs For Your Enjoyment * Please View Pictures & Virtual Media * Thank You For Your Consideration