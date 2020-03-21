All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:00 PM

78473 Hampshire Avenue

78473 Hampshire Avenue · (760) 541-4803
Location

78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges. A gated front courtyard gives this home a great curb appeal. Inside there are wood laminated floors in the Great Room and Kitchen, maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting, white Corian counters and sliding door to patio. Bedrooms have shutters, carpet and sun screens on the windows. Large screen HDTV in Great Room. Both bedrooms have queen beds. The Master bath has a walk-in shower and the guest bath has a tub and shower combination. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a beautiful Organized Built In with dark wood, shelves and drawers. Beautifully Furnished Home with Garage has epoxy floors, built-in desk, hanging racks for storage and large cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
78473 Hampshire Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 78473 Hampshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78473 Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78473 Hampshire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78473 Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78473 Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 78473 Hampshire Avenue does offer parking.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78473 Hampshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 78473 Hampshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78473 Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78473 Hampshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 78473 Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78473 Hampshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
