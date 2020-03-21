78473 Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges. A gated front courtyard gives this home a great curb appeal. Inside there are wood laminated floors in the Great Room and Kitchen, maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting, white Corian counters and sliding door to patio. Bedrooms have shutters, carpet and sun screens on the windows. Large screen HDTV in Great Room. Both bedrooms have queen beds. The Master bath has a walk-in shower and the guest bath has a tub and shower combination. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a beautiful Organized Built In with dark wood, shelves and drawers. Beautifully Furnished Home with Garage has epoxy floors, built-in desk, hanging racks for storage and large cabinets.