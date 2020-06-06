78415 Silver Sage Drive

Amenities

Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental. Highly upgraded home with a warm South facing rear yard, covered patio with Patio Furniture, citrus trees, and BBQ. This home is an Orrefors plan with a Master Suite, Guest Bedroom, two fireplaces, flat screen TV, wireless internet and Golf Cart. No Smoking, Sun City Palm Desert is the most active senior community in Southern California and it is an independent living environment where you can flourish. The quality of life that can be achieved in Sun City is amazing in the diversity of activities available: Golf (two 18-hole courses plus an 18-hole putting course) swimming, water aerobics, tennis, paddle tennis, fishing, putting, biking, walking, travel, dancing, and so much more.