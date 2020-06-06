All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 78415 Silver Sage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
78415 Silver Sage Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:18 AM

78415 Silver Sage Drive

78415 Silver Sage Drive · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental. Highly upgraded home with a warm South facing rear yard, covered patio with Patio Furniture, citrus trees, and BBQ. This home is an Orrefors plan with a Master Suite, Guest Bedroom, two fireplaces, flat screen TV, wireless internet and Golf Cart. No Smoking, Sun City Palm Desert is the most active senior community in Southern California and it is an independent living environment where you can flourish. The quality of life that can be achieved in Sun City is amazing in the diversity of activities available: Golf (two 18-hole courses plus an 18-hole putting course) swimming, water aerobics, tennis, paddle tennis, fishing, putting, biking, walking, travel, dancing, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have any available units?
78415 Silver Sage Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have?
Some of 78415 Silver Sage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78415 Silver Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78415 Silver Sage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78415 Silver Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78415 Silver Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 78415 Silver Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78415 Silver Sage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 78415 Silver Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 78415 Silver Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78415 Silver Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78415 Silver Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78415 Silver Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78415 Silver Sage Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity