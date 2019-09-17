78335 Sterling Lane

Amenities

Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St. Croix! Curb appeal with manicured mature landscaping! Massive great room,large dining area overlooking the expanded covered patio exceptional water feature & an abundance of patio furniture& a bbq! Flat screen media center! Chef's island kitchen with stainless steel appliances & built-in desk, Corian counters, large pantry, breakfast serving bar and delightful breakfast nook! The den/library with double door entry has an additional flat screen television. The office room has a built-in desk, cabinets & storage closet! The expansive serene master suite has a king bed, flat screen television, & a sitting area! Beautiful master bath with separate tub and shower, double sink vanity & walk-in closet! Guest suite & full guest bath! Utility room with sink! Double car garage plus golf cart garage. A cart is available at an additional monthly rental fee. Enjoy this beautiful home & the Sun City lifestyle!