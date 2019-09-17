All apartments in Desert Palms
Desert Palms, CA
78335 Sterling Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

78335 Sterling Lane

78335 Sterling Lane · (760) 567-5676
Location

78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St. Croix! Curb appeal with manicured mature landscaping! Massive great room,large dining area overlooking the expanded covered patio exceptional water feature & an abundance of patio furniture& a bbq! Flat screen media center! Chef's island kitchen with stainless steel appliances & built-in desk, Corian counters, large pantry, breakfast serving bar and delightful breakfast nook! The den/library with double door entry has an additional flat screen television. The office room has a built-in desk, cabinets & storage closet! The expansive serene master suite has a king bed, flat screen television, & a sitting area! Beautiful master bath with separate tub and shower, double sink vanity & walk-in closet! Guest suite & full guest bath! Utility room with sink! Double car garage plus golf cart garage. A cart is available at an additional monthly rental fee. Enjoy this beautiful home & the Sun City lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78335 Sterling Lane have any available units?
78335 Sterling Lane has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78335 Sterling Lane have?
Some of 78335 Sterling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78335 Sterling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78335 Sterling Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78335 Sterling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 78335 Sterling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 78335 Sterling Lane does offer parking.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78335 Sterling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane have a pool?
No, 78335 Sterling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane have accessible units?
No, 78335 Sterling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78335 Sterling Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78335 Sterling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78335 Sterling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
