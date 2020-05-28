All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:01 PM

78300 Willowrich Drive

78300 Willowrich Drive · (760) 541-4803
Location

78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART. This home has a family room with fireplace, Flat screen TV, sofa, loveseat and a dining room table that seats 6, plus another dining room with a glass round table that seats 6. Also for more guests it has a Murphy Bed that can be used if needed. Living room also has a fireplace and ample seating for 8 people. The Master bedroom has a King Bed with a flat screen TV, dresser, nightstands and a large walk in closet. The Guest bedroom has a Queen Bed, TV and large mirrored closet. There is a Covered Patio with BBQ and Patio Table, Chairs and 4 Lounge Chairs and a Swing. This home is perfect to celebrate your Thanksgiving dinner with your family. Home close to First Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Restaurant, Post Office, Fitness Center and Indoor Pool. See Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have any available units?
78300 Willowrich Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78300 Willowrich Drive have?
Some of 78300 Willowrich Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78300 Willowrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78300 Willowrich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78300 Willowrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78300 Willowrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive offer parking?
No, 78300 Willowrich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78300 Willowrich Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78300 Willowrich Drive has a pool.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 78300 Willowrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78300 Willowrich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78300 Willowrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78300 Willowrich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
