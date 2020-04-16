All apartments in Desert Palms
78260 Willowrich Drive

78260 Willowrich Drive · (760) 567-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78260 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
guest suite
bbq/grill
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
guest suite
Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy your stay! Living room with fairway views! Formal dining area! Great room with large flat screen television, charming bay window breakfast nook, chef's kitchen, wall of windows for views & french door to the patio! The open kitchen has great storage, Corian counter tops! Master suite with views & a flat screen television! Master bath with walk-in shower, double sink vanity! Guest suite with full bath is separated from the master suite for privacy! Utility room with cabinets! Custom window coverings including shutters! Ceiling fans! The expansive covered patio provides spectacular views & entertaining with the bbq! Next available date is 5/1/20 thru January 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have any available units?
78260 Willowrich Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78260 Willowrich Drive have?
Some of 78260 Willowrich Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78260 Willowrich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78260 Willowrich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78260 Willowrich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive offer parking?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have a pool?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have accessible units?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78260 Willowrich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78260 Willowrich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
