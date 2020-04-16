78260 Willowrich Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan guest suite bbq/grill courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill guest suite

Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy your stay! Living room with fairway views! Formal dining area! Great room with large flat screen television, charming bay window breakfast nook, chef's kitchen, wall of windows for views & french door to the patio! The open kitchen has great storage, Corian counter tops! Master suite with views & a flat screen television! Master bath with walk-in shower, double sink vanity! Guest suite with full bath is separated from the master suite for privacy! Utility room with cabinets! Custom window coverings including shutters! Ceiling fans! The expansive covered patio provides spectacular views & entertaining with the bbq! Next available date is 5/1/20 thru January 2021.