38575 Orangecrest Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in the prestigious Sun City Community is available for move-in tomorrow. This home has been fully renovated with new Granite throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen. The home also features appliances including: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, separate stove and cooktop and washer and dryer. The open layout extends to a patio facing the greenbelt. The kitchen opens to the family room/ office area. The expansive Master Suite opens to the back patio. The Master Bath includes a large double sink vanity, tub and shower. The second bedroom looks out to a small landscaped front area. Rent on this home will include basic cable, landscaping and all community amenities. Owner to pay HOA fees.