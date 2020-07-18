All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 38575 Orangecrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
38575 Orangecrest Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

38575 Orangecrest Road

38575 Orangecrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

38575 Orangecrest Road, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in the prestigious Sun City Community is available for move-in tomorrow. This home has been fully renovated with new Granite throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen. The home also features appliances including: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, separate stove and cooktop and washer and dryer. The open layout extends to a patio facing the greenbelt. The kitchen opens to the family room/ office area. The expansive Master Suite opens to the back patio. The Master Bath includes a large double sink vanity, tub and shower. The second bedroom looks out to a small landscaped front area. Rent on this home will include basic cable, landscaping and all community amenities. Owner to pay HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have any available units?
38575 Orangecrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Desert Palms, CA.
What amenities does 38575 Orangecrest Road have?
Some of 38575 Orangecrest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38575 Orangecrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
38575 Orangecrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38575 Orangecrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 38575 Orangecrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 38575 Orangecrest Road offers parking.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38575 Orangecrest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have a pool?
No, 38575 Orangecrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have accessible units?
No, 38575 Orangecrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38575 Orangecrest Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 38575 Orangecrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 38575 Orangecrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 1 BedroomsDesert Palms 2 Bedrooms
Desert Palms 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Palms Apartments with Garages
Desert Palms Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CALa Quinta, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CA
Joshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CAIndio, CAThousand Palms, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert