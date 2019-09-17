All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

37550 Eveningside Road

37550 Eveningside Road · (760) 668-3759
Location

37550 Eveningside Road, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping. A gated front courtyard and front door with leaded glass provide curb appeal. Inside, there are architectural details like rounded hall entry ways, transom windows, a skylight and an art niche. The kitchen has corian counters 12 tile floors and a slider from the dinette to the rear patio. There are plantation shutters on both bedroom windows. Upgraded cabinets are in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and his & her closets w/mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bath has a skylight, dual sinks & a stall shower. The guest bath has a shower/tub with textured glass doors. The 2 car garage has builtin storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37550 Eveningside Road have any available units?
37550 Eveningside Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37550 Eveningside Road have?
Some of 37550 Eveningside Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37550 Eveningside Road currently offering any rent specials?
37550 Eveningside Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37550 Eveningside Road pet-friendly?
No, 37550 Eveningside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road offer parking?
Yes, 37550 Eveningside Road does offer parking.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37550 Eveningside Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road have a pool?
No, 37550 Eveningside Road does not have a pool.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road have accessible units?
No, 37550 Eveningside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37550 Eveningside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 37550 Eveningside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 37550 Eveningside Road does not have units with air conditioning.
