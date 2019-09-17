37550 Eveningside Road

Amenities

Sun City Palm Desert - Waterford. Located a short walk to the Mountain View Clubhouse this home has an east facing rear yard with an extended salt finished patio and lush desert landscaping. A gated front courtyard and front door with leaded glass provide curb appeal. Inside, there are architectural details like rounded hall entry ways, transom windows, a skylight and an art niche. The kitchen has corian counters 12 tile floors and a slider from the dinette to the rear patio. There are plantation shutters on both bedroom windows. Upgraded cabinets are in the kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and his & her closets w/mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bath has a skylight, dual sinks & a stall shower. The guest bath has a shower/tub with textured glass doors. The 2 car garage has builtin storage.