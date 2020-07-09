/
apartments with pool
122 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with pool
62443 N. Starcross Dr.
62443 North Starcross Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
2009 sqft
Skyborne Custom Living,Unfurnished - Available on 4/1/2020. This 3 bedroom,2.5 bath,2009 sq. ft. home is located in the highly desirable Skyborne community,separate from everyone in the valley.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Hot Springs
9643 Spyglass Avenue
9643 Spyglass Avenue, Riverside County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
841 sqft
WOW!! Mission Lakes Country Club -- 2 BEDROOMS/1 bath, upstairs unit. UPDATED and REMOLDELED...
64829 Sanderling Court
64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1821 sqft
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living,dining rooms,hallway and all 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and a SEPARATE family room./or dining.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hot Springs
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.
Demuth Park West
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout.
27176 Shadowcrest Lane
27176 Shadowcrest Lane, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1829 sqft
Beautiful rental inside the gated community of Shadowcrest in Cathedral City. Rare 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with dining area, family room, spacious kitchen, double door entry, landscaped backyard and more.
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.
88 Lazy C Ranch Road
88 Lazy C Ranch Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
720 sqft
Take your family on a western adventure to the Lazy C Ranch, where you can relax by the pool, visit our animals, explore, or even BBQ to your heart's desire.
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
29296 W Laguna Drive
29296 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1425 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67550 S Laguna Drive
67550 South Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1825 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
28602 Taos Court
28602 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Fully remodeled on the golf course in secluded location. Open concept kitchen. Pool is right out your back door. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
Racquet Club West
2875 N Los Felices Road
2875 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
593 sqft
Great location! 1st floor unit in the Palm Springs Villas, close to the pool! Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom with upgraded flooring and upgraded kitchen. Easy freeway access and close to downtown Palm Springs shopping and dining!
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.
Baristo
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27
1050 East Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1050 E. Ramon Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Remolded 1 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom Condo for rent with Great Amenities and Heated Pool! - COMING SOON, August 7th! This is a Beautifully remolded 1 Bedroom 1.
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Seasonal Rental in Mesquite Country Club - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental.
