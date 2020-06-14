Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Desert Hot Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wardman Heights
1 Unit Available
66376 San Juan Rd
66376 San Juan Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28825 E Portales Drive
28825 East Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1212 sqft
Very nice with 2 master suites. On Golf course and close to gym, tennis and spa. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3548 Foothill Avenue
3548 Foothill Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1129 sqft
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Araby Commons
10 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
34620 Via Josefina
34620 Via Josephina, Rancho Mirage, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3552 sqft
Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Paseo Del Rey
2308 Paseo Del Rey, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1967 sqft
Beautiful Canyon Estates rare free standing 2 bedroom/2 bath home in just under 2000 sqft. This property is in pristine condition with white tile floors as well as vinyl wood grain floors in the living and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
22 Pebble Beach Drive
22 Pebble Beach Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1620 sqft
Mission Hills East! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo newly painted and all new furnishings with 1620 Sq Ft of living area. The outside view of the pool and the golf fairway is amazing.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Canyon Corridor
1 Unit Available
351 E Via Carisma
351 Via Carisma, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
Bright and spacious dual master condo in the south end with stunning views of the San Jacinto mountains! Relax in your living room overlooking your on-site tennis and pickle ball courts or lounge in a pool just steps away.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
95 Mayfair Drive
95 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3402 sqft
***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
34795 Mission Hills Drive
34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2666 sqft
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Springs Country Club
1 Unit Available
17 Dartmouth Drive
17 Dartmouth Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2694 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL NOV-APR = $33,500; JAN-MAR = $6,500; NOV, DEC & APR = $5.5K; MAY =$5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K; Semi-Weekly maid service,WiFi, trash and landscape maintenance included in rent.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sterling Estates
1 Unit Available
17 Boulder Lane
17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3330 sqft
Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
69333 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #47
69333 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Desert Cove Gem - Property Id: 234923 Modern Furnished Turnkey ready park model in quiet 55+ community in a beautiful mountain cove in Cathedral City. Short term or long term lease. All utilities are included. Wi-fi provided.
City Guide for Desert Hot Springs, CA

The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Desert Hot Springs, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Desert Hot Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

