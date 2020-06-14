25 Apartments for rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA with gym

The Desert Empire, famous for its deserts, hot climate, cacti and the famous Coachella Music Festival, the largest music and arts festival on the West Coast. A great place to listen to great musical acts once a year.

The small city of Desert Hot Springs sits in a great location just above Palm Springs, in a high-altitude desert. Its far enough from LA and San Diego, yet close enough to reach if need be. This city has a great mix of people, both young and old; and living in a place where people go for a vacation is usually a good bet.