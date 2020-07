Amenities

gym pool media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool media room

Luxury living in Santa Clara with onsite amenities including swimming pools, a fitness center, and an HD theater. Oracle HQ is within walking/biking distance and Caltrain is just a short drive away, so kick back and relax on your commute and maybe sneak in a few extra Zzzs on the train. Also close by youll find Levis stadium (home of the 49ers), SC Convention Center, and Great America (for thrill rides and water slides!).