3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del Monte Forest, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,359
2700 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3476 Hermitage by the Sea
3113 Hermitage Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,452
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7452 to $15,859 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
958 Coral Drive
958 Coral Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
Coral Treasure is a custom four (4) bedroom ranch style house on the golf course and a 5 minute walk to the Beach!! This home is located on the 17th hole of The Dunes Private Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
2981 Sloat Road
2981 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach! Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the
Results within 1 mile of Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,925
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6925 to $14,807 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Woods
3693 Lilli's House
2915 Alta Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,873
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5873 to $8502 per month or $4143 to $6511 per week, depending on length of stay and time of year*** Located in a quiet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Point
3722 Gate House by-the-Sea
2381 San Antonio Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $8000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A rose-covered arch over a gate is the entry for this
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
3511 La Casa Fina
5014 Monterey Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1242 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** **$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.** Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Monterey Vista
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to
