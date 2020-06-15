3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble Beach, from dining to sightseeing to recreation, and is also just steps away from a community walking trail that leads directly to a private beach.



Just across the road is the fairway at Monterey Peninsula County Club Golf Course and a several minutes walk to the ocean on the community trail. Spanish Bay Resort is just a few minutes away by car or a 15-minute walk.



The home is conveniently located just 10 minutes by car from downtown Carmel, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row and Asilomar, and about half an hour to Big Sur.



The entryway leads to the main level, with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen as well as bedroom areas.



The living room has a wood-burning gas start fireplace, multiple sofas and upholstered chairs and a 45-inch HDTV.



A dining room area that flows into the living room and kitchen has seating for six, and nearby kitchen counter seating can accommodate two more.



The kitchen has a six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens and a large side-by-side Jenn-Air refrigerator. A storage room off the kitchen has a washer and dryer.



Master bedroom suite has two closets and a sitting area near the window, from which the ocean can be seen through the treetops. A Cal King bed and 45-inch HDTV are among the amenities. The en suite bath includes a large tiled shower and granite vanity top.



A second bedroom has a queen bed and views of the ocean through the window. The third bedroom has a king bed and a peek of the ocean. These bedrooms share a bathroom with a combination tub/shower.



Downstairs, a game/TV room has a bathroom and a space that could be an additional sleeping option for two people, a sofa and 40-inch HDTV.



Three-care garage and additional parking in the driveway.



(RLNE4782106)