Del Monte Forest, CA
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat

2917 Seventeen Mile Drive · (831) 373-7103
Location

2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $7500 · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble Beach, from dining to sightseeing to recreation, and is also just steps away from a community walking trail that leads directly to a private beach.

Just across the road is the fairway at Monterey Peninsula County Club Golf Course and a several minutes walk to the ocean on the community trail. Spanish Bay Resort is just a few minutes away by car or a 15-minute walk.

The home is conveniently located just 10 minutes by car from downtown Carmel, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row and Asilomar, and about half an hour to Big Sur.

The entryway leads to the main level, with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen as well as bedroom areas.

The living room has a wood-burning gas start fireplace, multiple sofas and upholstered chairs and a 45-inch HDTV.

A dining room area that flows into the living room and kitchen has seating for six, and nearby kitchen counter seating can accommodate two more.

The kitchen has a six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens and a large side-by-side Jenn-Air refrigerator. A storage room off the kitchen has a washer and dryer.

Master bedroom suite has two closets and a sitting area near the window, from which the ocean can be seen through the treetops. A Cal King bed and 45-inch HDTV are among the amenities. The en suite bath includes a large tiled shower and granite vanity top.

A second bedroom has a queen bed and views of the ocean through the window. The third bedroom has a king bed and a peek of the ocean. These bedrooms share a bathroom with a combination tub/shower.

Downstairs, a game/TV room has a bathroom and a space that could be an additional sleeping option for two people, a sofa and 40-inch HDTV.

Three-care garage and additional parking in the driveway.

(RLNE4782106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have any available units?
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have?
Some of 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat pet-friendly?
No, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat does offer parking.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have a pool?
No, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat does not have a pool.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have accessible units?
No, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat has units with dishwashers.
Does 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat have units with air conditioning?
No, 3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat does not have units with air conditioning.
