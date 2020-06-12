All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

3771 Serenity in the Woods

4168 Sunset Lane · (831) 373-7103
Location

4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this award winning home will make you feel as though you are on vacation year-round.

Distinctive pole-construction literally lifts the house into the trees and sky. Walls of windows and skylights wash each room in natural light and invite the outdoors inside. A sophisticated tree house awaits you.

The south-facing home preserves privacy by turning its back on the quiet lane above. Carmel, the beach, golf, and shopping are a few minutes away. Each room has a perfect scale and the home offers a pleasing mix of openness and seclusion.

Decks extend the living area and master suite toward the forest and greenbelt. A mezzanine could become a spacious office or media center. The third floor loft has served as a much-loved indoor tree-house for the kids. Designed by David Allen Smith and custom-built, this home has been featured in architectural books, Sunset Magazine, and the LA Times. Come find out why.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4146074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have any available units?
3771 Serenity in the Woods has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have?
Some of 3771 Serenity in the Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 Serenity in the Woods currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Serenity in the Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Serenity in the Woods pet-friendly?
No, 3771 Serenity in the Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods offer parking?
Yes, 3771 Serenity in the Woods does offer parking.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3771 Serenity in the Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have a pool?
No, 3771 Serenity in the Woods does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have accessible units?
No, 3771 Serenity in the Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3771 Serenity in the Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 Serenity in the Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 Serenity in the Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
