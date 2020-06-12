3771 Serenity in the Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access media room

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this award winning home will make you feel as though you are on vacation year-round.



Distinctive pole-construction literally lifts the house into the trees and sky. Walls of windows and skylights wash each room in natural light and invite the outdoors inside. A sophisticated tree house awaits you.



The south-facing home preserves privacy by turning its back on the quiet lane above. Carmel, the beach, golf, and shopping are a few minutes away. Each room has a perfect scale and the home offers a pleasing mix of openness and seclusion.



Decks extend the living area and master suite toward the forest and greenbelt. A mezzanine could become a spacious office or media center. The third floor loft has served as a much-loved indoor tree-house for the kids. Designed by David Allen Smith and custom-built, this home has been featured in architectural books, Sunset Magazine, and the LA Times. Come find out why.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4146074)