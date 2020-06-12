3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage internet access

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in regards to minimum stay requirements. Please inquire directly with our reservation specialists for further information and assistance with your booking request.****



Welcome to Spanish Bay Sanctuary. Townhome sleeps 6-8 Guests.



This beautiful 3200 sq ft. exclusive Spanish Bay residence located inside the gates of Pebble Beach has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a den/TV room with a queen sleeper sofa and 50 HDL TV.



This luxurious townhouse has expansive ocean views from the master suite with fireplace and sitting area.



This oversized bedroom has a gas fireplace, TV, love seat, and balcony and the townhouse also has two other bedrooms.



Guest bedroom #1 has a queen bed and ensuite bathroom with a deep tub shower. The second guest bedroom has 2 twin beds that can be converted to a king.



This spacious light-filled townhouse features 10 ceilings, walls of glass windows facing the ocean, an entrance courtyard with a fire pit and seating for 4. The ocean side patio has a comfortable outdoor seating area with couch, two chairs, a gas grill, table for 6 and heated lamps.



There is an open living room, dining room and a large fully-equipped chefs kitchen and breakfast nook and a 2 car garage with everything you need for a day at the beach.



This elegant town home is adjacent to the world class resort of Spanish Bay Resort in Pebble Beach and just a 5 minute stroll to enjoy world class restaurants - Roys, Peppoli and Traps and enjoy the famous Bagpiper at sunset.



No broker fee!



(RLNE2663387)