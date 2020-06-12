All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Find more places like 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Monte Forest, CA
/
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary

67 Spanish Bay Circle · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Del Monte Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $9581 · Avail. now

$9,581

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in regards to minimum stay requirements. Please inquire directly with our reservation specialists for further information and assistance with your booking request.****

Welcome to Spanish Bay Sanctuary. Townhome sleeps 6-8 Guests.

This beautiful 3200 sq ft. exclusive Spanish Bay residence located inside the gates of Pebble Beach has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a den/TV room with a queen sleeper sofa and 50 HDL TV.

This luxurious townhouse has expansive ocean views from the master suite with fireplace and sitting area.

This oversized bedroom has a gas fireplace, TV, love seat, and balcony and the townhouse also has two other bedrooms.

Guest bedroom #1 has a queen bed and ensuite bathroom with a deep tub shower. The second guest bedroom has 2 twin beds that can be converted to a king.

This spacious light-filled townhouse features 10 ceilings, walls of glass windows facing the ocean, an entrance courtyard with a fire pit and seating for 4. The ocean side patio has a comfortable outdoor seating area with couch, two chairs, a gas grill, table for 6 and heated lamps.

There is an open living room, dining room and a large fully-equipped chefs kitchen and breakfast nook and a 2 car garage with everything you need for a day at the beach.

This elegant town home is adjacent to the world class resort of Spanish Bay Resort in Pebble Beach and just a 5 minute stroll to enjoy world class restaurants - Roys, Peppoli and Traps and enjoy the famous Bagpiper at sunset.

No broker fee!

(RLNE2663387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have any available units?
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary has a unit available for $9,581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have?
Some of 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary does offer parking.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have a pool?
No, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary has units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Monte Forest 2 BedroomsDel Monte Forest 3 Bedrooms
Del Monte Forest Apartments with Washer-DryerDel Monte Forest Furnished Apartments
Del Monte Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pacific Grove, CACapitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity