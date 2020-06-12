All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks

1150 Chaparral Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax. The home is ideally suited for friends or couples who golf, being just minutes by car from Pebble Beachs superb courses.

The home is a 5-minute drive to the restaurants and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea, 30 minutes to the village of Big Sur, and 10 minutes to shopping and dining in Pacific Grove or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row.

Living room and family room share a double-sided gas fireplace, with comfortable couches and chairs. The family room has a 50-inch HDTV and a large wooden table.

The kitchen has new appliances, including a gas range and convection oven. An adjacent formal dining room seats up to 8.

French doors lead to the deck that overlooks a green belt area and has outdoor seating and a gourmet gas grill.

There are master bedroom suites on either end of the house. The first spacious master suite has large closets, a window seat, a seating area with a flat screen TV mounted over a corner electric fireplace, a love seat and a chair. The en suite bath includes a tiled shower with pebble floor and a large mirror.

Down the hall are two more bedrooms, one with a queen bed and the other with two twins that convert to a king bed with foam topper as well as a 32-inch HDTV. These bedrooms share a bath with a tub/shower combo, double sinks, large vanity and mirror and spacious storage.

The second master suite includes two twin beds that convert to a king with foam topper, and a 40 HDTV and an en suite bath with double sinks and a shower.

A laundry room contains a washer and dryer. The garage has space for two vehicles and there is also parking in the driveway.

(RLNE2526612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have any available units?
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have?
Some of 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks does offer parking.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have a pool?
No, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have accessible units?
No, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
