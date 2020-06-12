3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax. The home is ideally suited for friends or couples who golf, being just minutes by car from Pebble Beachs superb courses.



The home is a 5-minute drive to the restaurants and galleries of Carmel-by-the-Sea, 30 minutes to the village of Big Sur, and 10 minutes to shopping and dining in Pacific Grove or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row.



Living room and family room share a double-sided gas fireplace, with comfortable couches and chairs. The family room has a 50-inch HDTV and a large wooden table.



The kitchen has new appliances, including a gas range and convection oven. An adjacent formal dining room seats up to 8.



French doors lead to the deck that overlooks a green belt area and has outdoor seating and a gourmet gas grill.



There are master bedroom suites on either end of the house. The first spacious master suite has large closets, a window seat, a seating area with a flat screen TV mounted over a corner electric fireplace, a love seat and a chair. The en suite bath includes a tiled shower with pebble floor and a large mirror.



Down the hall are two more bedrooms, one with a queen bed and the other with two twins that convert to a king bed with foam topper as well as a 32-inch HDTV. These bedrooms share a bath with a tub/shower combo, double sinks, large vanity and mirror and spacious storage.



The second master suite includes two twin beds that convert to a king with foam topper, and a 40 HDTV and an en suite bath with double sinks and a shower.



A laundry room contains a washer and dryer. The garage has space for two vehicles and there is also parking in the driveway.



(RLNE2526612)