Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:52 AM

2889 Sloat Road

2889 Sloat Road · (831) 521-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 12 months or more.

Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living. On a fenced and gated level lot on the quiet section of Sloat road, convenient to beach, golf, dining, shopping and services. Features include an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen with Sub Zero refrigerator. Special touches, like antique moldings and baseboards, make this home a cut above the usual.

This Pebble Beach home offers hardwood floors throughout, and abundant natural light, with each bedroom having its' own sliding glass door to the back fenced yard. This entire property is newly fenced and landscaped, the garage is oversized, the back yard has a gas stone fire pit, barbecue, and dining set.

Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.
California DRE License 02085209
Casual comfort nestled between Pebble Beaches Spanish Bay Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, a Golfer's getaway or great family friendly vacation home. This Pebble Beach home has been completely refreshed and newly furnished, and has a large, expensive yard and gated entry for extra privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 Sloat Road have any available units?
2889 Sloat Road has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2889 Sloat Road have?
Some of 2889 Sloat Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 Sloat Road currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Sloat Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Sloat Road pet-friendly?
No, 2889 Sloat Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 2889 Sloat Road offer parking?
Yes, 2889 Sloat Road does offer parking.
Does 2889 Sloat Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2889 Sloat Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Sloat Road have a pool?
No, 2889 Sloat Road does not have a pool.
Does 2889 Sloat Road have accessible units?
No, 2889 Sloat Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Sloat Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 Sloat Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2889 Sloat Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2889 Sloat Road does not have units with air conditioning.
