2889 Sloat Road

Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 12 months or more.



Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living. On a fenced and gated level lot on the quiet section of Sloat road, convenient to beach, golf, dining, shopping and services. Features include an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen with Sub Zero refrigerator. Special touches, like antique moldings and baseboards, make this home a cut above the usual.



This Pebble Beach home offers hardwood floors throughout, and abundant natural light, with each bedroom having its' own sliding glass door to the back fenced yard. This entire property is newly fenced and landscaped, the garage is oversized, the back yard has a gas stone fire pit, barbecue, and dining set.



Casual comfort nestled between Pebble Beaches Spanish Bay Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, a Golfer's getaway or great family friendly vacation home. This Pebble Beach home has been completely refreshed and newly furnished, and has a large, expensive yard and gated entry for extra privacy.