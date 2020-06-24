All apartments in Del Aire
Find more places like 4857 W 134th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Aire, CA
/
4857 W 134th St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

4857 W 134th St

4857 West 134th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Aire
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4857 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom home! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has natural stone flooring throughout that gives it character.
A skylight in the dining area that gives lovely natural lighting.
Beautiful stainless steel appliances and cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen.
1 car garage with a washer and dryer already installed.
Central a/c and heat throughout.
Large beautiful backyard.
Small pet ok with additional deposit.
Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.

*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+

Income Requirement: $5,615.00

$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for every additional adult.

Office hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM

(RLNE3522377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 W 134th St have any available units?
4857 W 134th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 4857 W 134th St have?
Some of 4857 W 134th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 W 134th St currently offering any rent specials?
4857 W 134th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 W 134th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 W 134th St is pet friendly.
Does 4857 W 134th St offer parking?
Yes, 4857 W 134th St offers parking.
Does 4857 W 134th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4857 W 134th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 W 134th St have a pool?
No, 4857 W 134th St does not have a pool.
Does 4857 W 134th St have accessible units?
No, 4857 W 134th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 W 134th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4857 W 134th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4857 W 134th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4857 W 134th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr
Del Aire, CA 90304

Similar Pages

Del Aire 3 BedroomsDel Aire Apartments with Garage
Del Aire Apartments with GymDel Aire Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Del Aire Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
North Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holly Glen Del Aire

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles