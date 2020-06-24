4857 W 134th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom home! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has natural stone flooring throughout that gives it character.

A skylight in the dining area that gives lovely natural lighting.

Beautiful stainless steel appliances and cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen.

1 car garage with a washer and dryer already installed.

Central a/c and heat throughout.

Large beautiful backyard.

Small pet ok with additional deposit.

Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.

Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.



*1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant requirements are:

FICO of 600+



Income Requirement: $5,615.00



$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for every additional adult.



Office hours:

Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM



(RLNE3522377)