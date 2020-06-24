4857 W 134th St

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom home! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has natural stone flooring throughout that gives it character.
A skylight in the dining area that gives lovely natural lighting.
Beautiful stainless steel appliances and cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen.
1 car garage with a washer and dryer already installed.
Central a/c and heat throughout.
Large beautiful backyard.
Small pet ok with additional deposit.
Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.
*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+
Income Requirement: $5,615.00
$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for every additional adult.
Office hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM
(RLNE3522377)