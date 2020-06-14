/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Danville, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.
1 of 12
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3
42 Tahoe Court, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California! This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.
Results within 10 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Birdland
5 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,321
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1357 sqft
A hundred newly renovated apartment homes with upscale amenities, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a heated pool, spa and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to shopping and dining and highways 580 and 680.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Pleasanton Valley
9 Units Available
Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious master suites, designer touches, and oversized patio or balcony. Fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include spa, sauna, and pool. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Near Orloff Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow West
2 Units Available
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
971 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Similar Pages
Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanville 3 BedroomsDanville Accessible ApartmentsDanville Apartments with Balcony
Danville Apartments with GarageDanville Apartments with GymDanville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanville Apartments with ParkingDanville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA