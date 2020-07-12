Apartment List
238 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
La Gonda Way
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Danville South
3040 Fostoria Cir
3040 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Private 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Danville - Immaculate 2nd floor condo located near downtown Danville.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath comes complete with tons of living space, washer and dryer in unit and plenty of natural light.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrook
568 El Capitan dr.
568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,199
2281 sqft
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented ***** * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA .

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Danville South
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Road
228 Marigold St
228 Marigold Street, Danville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
2893 sqft
Jay B Weymouth - Agt: 925-9151100 - A wonderful family home in excellent location. Award winning Diablo Vista Middle School- Ideal tree lined peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Close to Blackhawk shopping and dining.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tassajara
1022 Phoenix Street
1022 Phoenix Street, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1404 sqft
Frank Hemmatinik - Agt: 925-7084148 - Stunning and Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Danville
438 Hartz
438 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
800 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Live the downtown life! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Danville. Spacious back patio with designated parking. Close to everything!!

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore
59 Leeds Court East
59 Leeds Court East, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2227 sqft
Lovely Sycamore Townhome with 3 Bedroom, 3-1/2 Bath, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, newer carpet, plantation shutters, and tucked away in private, quaint court with community pools and tennis courts.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Road
1158 Lawrence Rd.
1158 Lawrence Road, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
Custom Estate Living in Danville! - Tucked away on a private estate, enjoy quiet evenings on the extra large balcony of this one bedroom/1 bath home! The gated estate offers a private driveway, one car garage with storage, additional private

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr
128 Elworthy Ranch Drive, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1804 sqft
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr Available 09/01/20 128 Elworthy Ranch Drive - This is a beautiful townhome with a great location within walking distance to downtown Danville. Located on a quite court, this newer home was built in 2015 with all the upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scycamore Valley
20 Stratford Court
20 Stratford Court, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3102 sqft
REFRESHED & READY ! Top Schools & Close To Great Parks, Shopping and Blackhawk Plaza - You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
3 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
3406 Amaryllis Cir
3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windemere
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
2220 Britannia Drive
2220 Britannia Drive, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4318 sqft
Elegant and Stylish Home in Upscale Community - Large executive home in highly sought after Gale Ranch community; known for award-winning schools and quality lifestyle.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
216 Red Pine Court
216 Red Pine Court, Blackhawk, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6075 sqft
June C Johnstone - Agt: 925-6404009 - Villa Serena is a Tuscan Mediterranean gated private estate with gorgeous panoramic views of Mt. Diablo and Danville.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
City Guide for Danville, CA

"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)

If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Danville, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

