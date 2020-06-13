/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
36 Accessible Apartments for rent in Danville, CA
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Results within 10 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,153
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1288 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdland
6 Units Available
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1073 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,539
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,092
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,508
1374 sqft
Walkable to shops and dining, with Interstate 680 and historic Pleasanton Main Street nearby. Walk-in closets, air conditioning, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fire pit, bocce court, gym, playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,315
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
Similar Pages
Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanville 3 BedroomsDanville Accessible ApartmentsDanville Apartments with Balcony
Danville Apartments with GarageDanville Apartments with GymDanville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanville Apartments with ParkingDanville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA