2 bed 2 bath apartments
93 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Danville, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Gonda Way
1 Unit Available
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Danville South
1 Unit Available
3036 Fostoria Cir
3036 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
990 sqft
Ladan Elahi - Agt: 925-336-0227 - Remodeling is completed! Spacious Upper unit. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in desirable/gated Fostoria Terrace. New paint.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Southern San Ramon
35 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
42 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
10 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southern San Ramon
15 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1743 Carmel Drive Apt 11 - Apt 11
1743 Carmel Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
990 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo- Close to Library, Park - Fully remodeled, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new appliances. Best location in Walnut Creek, walking distance to downtown, restaurants, shops and bart. Credit score of 650 or above.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2564 Walnut Blvd Unit 126
2564 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek.
Results within 10 miles of Danville
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
