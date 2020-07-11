Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:47 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dana Point apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
3 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
91 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Main Beach
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
510 sqft
Harbor Cove Apartment Homes in Laguna Beach will have newly renovated spacious one bedroom homes featuring quartz counter-tops, patios or balconies, wood like flooring, and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,865
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Dana Point, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dana Point apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dana Point apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

