12 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with move-in specials

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more