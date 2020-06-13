187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 33
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 31
Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.
Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.
Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Daly City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.