Last updated June 13 2020

187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA

Finding an apartment in Daly City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13
$
Serramonte
29 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13
Hillside
3 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 13
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Last updated June 13
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

Last updated June 13
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
169 Bepler Street
169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE! Featuring: Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight! Sweeping, breathtaking western view

Last updated June 13
Crocker
1 Unit Available
1024 San Luis Cir
1024 San Luis Circle, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Crocker. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 17th 2020.

Last updated April 9
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1270 sqft
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Last updated June 13
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Last updated June 13
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Last updated June 13
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.

Last updated June 13
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
194 Beverly Street
194 Beverly Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1500 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Corner Lot Home - JGPM - It is a MUST SEE! This extremely large home, located on the corner of Beverly & Garfield Street has three (3) bedrooms, two (2) baths.

Last updated June 13
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
157 Thrift Street
157 Thrift Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Light filled home+ Pet Friendly + Deck+ Lovely Yard - Bright living room with decorative fireplace Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops Top of the line appliances-Stainless steel refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in microwave Three light filled

Last updated June 13
Fairmont West
1 Unit Available
319 Forest Park
319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748 3BR / 2Ba available now LOCATION LOCATION house?w/d hookups?attached garage? Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.

Last updated June 13
Visitacion Valley
1 Unit Available
220 Talbert St
220 Talbert Street, San Francisco, CA
6 Bedrooms
$950
1437 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Visitacion Valley. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities are not included: electricity, gas and water $130. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Last updated June 13
$
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated June 13
$
South of Market
13 Units Available
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,967
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
954 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Last updated June 13
$
South of Market
85 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,725
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1141 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated June 13
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Last updated June 13
$
Mission Bay
20 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,375
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,264
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,619
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
City Guide for Daly City, CA

Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.

Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.

Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Daly City, CA

Finding an apartment in Daly City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

