9322 Vista Bonita

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent-Must See!! - This is a stunning home with lots of nice upgrades. Located on an extremely quiet cul-de-sac, near parks, schools and civic center.



Features:



- 1651 Sq. Ft. of living space

- 3 Bedrooms (Master bedroom enlarged with very big closet, built in master bath, and slider to back patio)

- 2 Bathrooms, just partially remodeled (new vanity, sink, toilet, fixtures, paint)

- 2 Car garage with automatic opener

- Brand new paint throughout the entire house

- Brand new vinyl plank flooring and ceramic throughout entire house (no carpet)

- Brand new window coverings throughout entire house

- Dual pane windows

- Lovely covered back patio - perfect for entertaining

- Central AC/Heat

- Best schools (Oxford Academy eligible)

- Range oven and Dishwasher included

- LED lighting throughout for energy efficiency

- Nice front courtyard area with gate

- Beautiful front and back yards with automatic sprinkler systems

- Gardener included in the rent



If you would like to schedule a time to view this property please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

Watkins Property Management

714-614-1759



