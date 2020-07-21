All apartments in Cypress
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

9322 Vista Bonita

9322 Vista Bonita · No Longer Available
Location

9322 Vista Bonita, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent-Must See!! - This is a stunning home with lots of nice upgrades. Located on an extremely quiet cul-de-sac, near parks, schools and civic center.

Features:

- 1651 Sq. Ft. of living space
- 3 Bedrooms (Master bedroom enlarged with very big closet, built in master bath, and slider to back patio)
- 2 Bathrooms, just partially remodeled (new vanity, sink, toilet, fixtures, paint)
- 2 Car garage with automatic opener
- Brand new paint throughout the entire house
- Brand new vinyl plank flooring and ceramic throughout entire house (no carpet)
- Brand new window coverings throughout entire house
- Dual pane windows
- Lovely covered back patio - perfect for entertaining
- Central AC/Heat
- Best schools (Oxford Academy eligible)
- Range oven and Dishwasher included
- LED lighting throughout for energy efficiency
- Nice front courtyard area with gate
- Beautiful front and back yards with automatic sprinkler systems
- Gardener included in the rent

If you would like to schedule a time to view this property please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759

(RLNE5005293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9322 Vista Bonita have any available units?
9322 Vista Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9322 Vista Bonita have?
Some of 9322 Vista Bonita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9322 Vista Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
9322 Vista Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9322 Vista Bonita pet-friendly?
Yes, 9322 Vista Bonita is pet friendly.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 9322 Vista Bonita offers parking.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9322 Vista Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita have a pool?
No, 9322 Vista Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita have accessible units?
No, 9322 Vista Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9322 Vista Bonita has units with dishwashers.
Does 9322 Vista Bonita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9322 Vista Bonita has units with air conditioning.
