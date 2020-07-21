9322 Vista Bonita

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Cypress Home For Rent-Must See!! - This is a stunning home with lots of nice upgrades. Located on an extremely quiet cul-de-sac, near parks, schools and civic center.
Features:
- 1651 Sq. Ft. of living space
- 3 Bedrooms (Master bedroom enlarged with very big closet, built in master bath, and slider to back patio)
- 2 Bathrooms, just partially remodeled (new vanity, sink, toilet, fixtures, paint)
- 2 Car garage with automatic opener
- Brand new paint throughout the entire house
- Brand new vinyl plank flooring and ceramic throughout entire house (no carpet)
- Brand new window coverings throughout entire house
- Dual pane windows
- Lovely covered back patio - perfect for entertaining
- Central AC/Heat
- Best schools (Oxford Academy eligible)
- Range oven and Dishwasher included
- LED lighting throughout for energy efficiency
- Nice front courtyard area with gate
- Beautiful front and back yards with automatic sprinkler systems
- Gardener included in the rent
If you would like to schedule a time to view this property please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759
(RLNE5005293)