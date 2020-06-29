All apartments in Cypress
6765 Ossabaw Court
6765 Ossabaw Court

6765 Ossabaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

6765 Ossabaw Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Discover Cypress Village! A collection of Free Standing Patio Homes with outstanding Community Amenities such as 3 swimming pools and spa, 3 Clubhouses, tennis courts, walking paths and mini parks to take your dogs,get the kids out to freely run around or for leisure walking.A special combination of desirable interior tract location,timeless design & open floor plan,makes this house a Home buyer's dream.Upon entry,high volume ceilings and new interior paint delightfully greet you,complemented by full sized double pane windows and a sliding door allowing for natural light to come in.The living room is anchored by a fireplace with brick accents.The functional spaced kitchen has a garden window that looks out to walking paths.Durable and low maintenance quartz counter tops offers a clean prep area.The adjoining space offers a dining or a family room option.Newly installed vinyl waterproof flooring in the kitchen & laundry room should not be missed.Highly desired Main floor master bedroom with a walk in closet.Master Bathroom with standing shower sits right next to a laundry room with an abundance of cabinet space. Well placed stairway with iron handrails lead you to an expanded open loft, 2 spacious bedrooms and a hallway bathroom.A finished attic with shelves can be used as a play room, home office or storage.Unique to this home is a generous side yard that presents various outdoor living options.Enjoy family dining & shopping,Great school rating & a true safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have any available units?
6765 Ossabaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6765 Ossabaw Court have?
Some of 6765 Ossabaw Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Ossabaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Ossabaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Ossabaw Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6765 Ossabaw Court is pet friendly.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 6765 Ossabaw Court offers parking.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6765 Ossabaw Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have a pool?
Yes, 6765 Ossabaw Court has a pool.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have accessible units?
No, 6765 Ossabaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 Ossabaw Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6765 Ossabaw Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6765 Ossabaw Court does not have units with air conditioning.

