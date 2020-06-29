6765 Ossabaw Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Discover Cypress Village! A collection of Free Standing Patio Homes with outstanding Community Amenities such as 3 swimming pools and spa, 3 Clubhouses, tennis courts, walking paths and mini parks to take your dogs,get the kids out to freely run around or for leisure walking.A special combination of desirable interior tract location,timeless design & open floor plan,makes this house a Home buyer's dream.Upon entry,high volume ceilings and new interior paint delightfully greet you,complemented by full sized double pane windows and a sliding door allowing for natural light to come in.The living room is anchored by a fireplace with brick accents.The functional spaced kitchen has a garden window that looks out to walking paths.Durable and low maintenance quartz counter tops offers a clean prep area.The adjoining space offers a dining or a family room option.Newly installed vinyl waterproof flooring in the kitchen & laundry room should not be missed.Highly desired Main floor master bedroom with a walk in closet.Master Bathroom with standing shower sits right next to a laundry room with an abundance of cabinet space. Well placed stairway with iron handrails lead you to an expanded open loft, 2 spacious bedrooms and a hallway bathroom.A finished attic with shelves can be used as a play room, home office or storage.Unique to this home is a generous side yard that presents various outdoor living options.Enjoy family dining & shopping,Great school rating & a true safe neighborhood.