All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 5935 Rexford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5935 Rexford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5935 Rexford Avenue

5935 Rexford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5935 Rexford Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
*** Available to show first week of February 2019. Tenants in the process of moving out ** Please do not bother current tenants. Large single-story family residence located in a great neighborhood with an inside tract location. This home has a large family room, dining room, and a living room. You will love this spacious floor plan. This property is in a great neighborhood, walking distance to schools and shopping. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1,730 sq.ft., vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, fireplace, travertine flooring, granite countertops in bathrooms, huge master bedroom closet, sprinklers, skylights. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have any available units?
5935 Rexford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5935 Rexford Avenue have?
Some of 5935 Rexford Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 Rexford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Rexford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Rexford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5935 Rexford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue offer parking?
No, 5935 Rexford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5935 Rexford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5935 Rexford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5935 Rexford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 Rexford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5935 Rexford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5935 Rexford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with GymsCypress Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cypress Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine