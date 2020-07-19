5935 Rexford Avenue

Amenities

*** Available to show first week of February 2019. Tenants in the process of moving out ** Please do not bother current tenants. Large single-story family residence located in a great neighborhood with an inside tract location. This home has a large family room, dining room, and a living room. You will love this spacious floor plan. This property is in a great neighborhood, walking distance to schools and shopping. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1,730 sq.ft., vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, fireplace, travertine flooring, granite countertops in bathrooms, huge master bedroom closet, sprinklers, skylights. Appointment only.