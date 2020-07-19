5800 Laguna Way

Amenities

Stunning single story 1 bed, 1 bath townhouse in the privately gated Monterey Community in outstanding Cypress, California. Recently underwent a complete remodel creating a gorgeous inside feel. Everything from dual pane windows, central heat and air, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, high-end shower, smoothly scraped ceilings, and custom light fixtures is there for living enhancement. Storage is plentiful with 2 car garage plus laundry area. Enjoy the warm California nights in the open patio connected to the dining room. The housing community provides numerous amenities including pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, and lush greenbelts. This Cypress neighborhood boasts being a part of an acclaimed school district including Oxford Academy, Cypress High School, and Morrris Elementary. Your minimal HOA covers trash expenses and the maintenance of the landscaping. Conveniently located near the library, shopping centers, restaurants, and freeway entrances. Cozy and inviting with a modern flair, this home is a prized destination.