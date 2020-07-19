All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 5800 Laguna Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5800 Laguna Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5800 Laguna Way

5800 Laguna Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5800 Laguna Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning single story 1 bed, 1 bath townhouse in the privately gated Monterey Community in outstanding Cypress, California. Recently underwent a complete remodel creating a gorgeous inside feel. Everything from dual pane windows, central heat and air, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, high-end shower, smoothly scraped ceilings, and custom light fixtures is there for living enhancement. Storage is plentiful with 2 car garage plus laundry area. Enjoy the warm California nights in the open patio connected to the dining room. The housing community provides numerous amenities including pools, jacuzzis, tennis courts, and lush greenbelts. This Cypress neighborhood boasts being a part of an acclaimed school district including Oxford Academy, Cypress High School, and Morrris Elementary. Your minimal HOA covers trash expenses and the maintenance of the landscaping. Conveniently located near the library, shopping centers, restaurants, and freeway entrances. Cozy and inviting with a modern flair, this home is a prized destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Laguna Way have any available units?
5800 Laguna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5800 Laguna Way have?
Some of 5800 Laguna Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Laguna Way currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Laguna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Laguna Way pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Laguna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5800 Laguna Way offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Laguna Way offers parking.
Does 5800 Laguna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Laguna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Laguna Way have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Laguna Way has a pool.
Does 5800 Laguna Way have accessible units?
No, 5800 Laguna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Laguna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Laguna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Laguna Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5800 Laguna Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with GymsCypress Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cypress Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine