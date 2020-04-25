5207 Cumberland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

Fantastic location in one of the best areas of Cypress. This beautiful home has a large enclosed patio w/ 323 sq.ft that is perfect for a game or media room. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and island with hardwood cabinets. Hardwood flooring in the living room, and hallway. New laminate floor in the master bedroom and new tile floor in the shower room area and new paint interior house, nice front & back yard with fruit trees. Walking distance to Oxford Academy, Library and community center. Sunroof makes this home light and bright. Must See !