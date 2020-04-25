All apartments in Cypress
5207 Cumberland Drive

5207 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Cumberland Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
Fantastic location in one of the best areas of Cypress. This beautiful home has a large enclosed patio w/ 323 sq.ft that is perfect for a game or media room. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and island with hardwood cabinets. Hardwood flooring in the living room, and hallway. New laminate floor in the master bedroom and new tile floor in the shower room area and new paint interior house, nice front & back yard with fruit trees. Walking distance to Oxford Academy, Library and community center. Sunroof makes this home light and bright. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
5207 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5207 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 5207 Cumberland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 5207 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 5207 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5207 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Cumberland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Cumberland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
