All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 4867 Tremezzo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
4867 Tremezzo Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4867 Tremezzo Drive

4867 Tremezzo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4867 Tremezzo Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
RARE FIND! This Beautiful 5-bedroom cul-de-sac home is located in the highly sought after Cypress Sorrento Community. Don't miss this opportunity as homes like this do not come for sale often! The home features a bottom floor bedroom and a recently renovated downstairs bathroom with shower, ideal for guests! All 5 bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space, and dimmable recess LED lighting. The large Master bedroom also features a highly upgraded Master bathroom.The downstairs living area features vaulted ceilings and Brazilian wood floors recently added throughout the house which gives it a majestic feel. The double pane windows and two set of French doors provide the home with lots natural light. The French doors lead to a gorgeous remodeled backyard with a covered patio, outdoor grill and countertop, well manicured plants and trees to give it the perfect tranquil spot for outdoor fun. The very spacious Kitchen has a large center island, plenty of cabinet space, walk in pantry and a Viking Stovetop perfect for all your home cooked meals. There is a separate laundry room, brand new heater and a top of the line Lennox A/C unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have any available units?
4867 Tremezzo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have?
Some of 4867 Tremezzo Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4867 Tremezzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4867 Tremezzo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4867 Tremezzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive offer parking?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have a pool?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4867 Tremezzo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4867 Tremezzo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4867 Tremezzo Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine