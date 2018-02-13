4867 Tremezzo Drive

Amenities

RARE FIND! This Beautiful 5-bedroom cul-de-sac home is located in the highly sought after Cypress Sorrento Community. Don't miss this opportunity as homes like this do not come for sale often! The home features a bottom floor bedroom and a recently renovated downstairs bathroom with shower, ideal for guests! All 5 bedrooms are very spacious with plenty of closet space, and dimmable recess LED lighting. The large Master bedroom also features a highly upgraded Master bathroom.The downstairs living area features vaulted ceilings and Brazilian wood floors recently added throughout the house which gives it a majestic feel. The double pane windows and two set of French doors provide the home with lots natural light. The French doors lead to a gorgeous remodeled backyard with a covered patio, outdoor grill and countertop, well manicured plants and trees to give it the perfect tranquil spot for outdoor fun. The very spacious Kitchen has a large center island, plenty of cabinet space, walk in pantry and a Viking Stovetop perfect for all your home cooked meals. There is a separate laundry room, brand new heater and a top of the line Lennox A/C unit.