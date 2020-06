Amenities

Great 3 bedroom plus 2 bath home, and 3 car garage available! This home features elegant entry archways, high ceilings, coupled with lots of windows for great natural sunlight. Large gourmet kitchen that looks out to the family room, has been redesigned in the recent years with new installation of an island, Cesar stone counters, custom maple cabinetry, Jenn-Air appliances & flooring. Spacious bedrooms, and master bath boast oval tub. Well kept back yard great for entertaining.