Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
4470 Avenida Granada
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4470 Avenida Granada
4470 Avenida Granada
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4470 Avenida Granada, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled Cypress Pool Home - Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath pool home! Walk to Schools and Parks!
(RLNE4701801)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have any available units?
4470 Avenida Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cypress, CA
.
Is 4470 Avenida Granada currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Avenida Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Avenida Granada pet-friendly?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cypress
.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada offer parking?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada does not offer parking.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have a pool?
Yes, 4470 Avenida Granada has a pool.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have accessible units?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4470 Avenida Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 4470 Avenida Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
