Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4254 Via Verde

4254 via Verde · No Longer Available
Location

4254 via Verde, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous Cypress Greenbrook Spacemaker 2 model pool home by William Lyon Homes! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in a desirable neighborhood in the award winning Cypress School District. When you enter, you will be greeted by vaulted ceilings, and a charming living room with fireplace for family and friend gatherings. From there, you can pass through the dining room and the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and included refrigerator to the cozy family room and kitchen table area, with the sweeping views of the backyard and pool. There is direct access to the 3-car garage with lots of storage space and washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the rooms is very large, includes a pool table, and is about the size of 2 bedrooms combined. The new floors are gorgeous laminate wood, and the home also features remodeled bathrooms, newer windows and plenty of storage space. There is a wall air conditioner in the family room that cools the downstairs nicely. The backyard features a beautiful pool, barbecue and 2 areas with patio furniture for entertaining. Conveniently located with a short walk to award winning Lexington Junior High School/Margaret Landell Elementary School/A. E. Arnold Elementary School. Don't miss out on this great family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Via Verde have any available units?
4254 Via Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4254 Via Verde have?
Some of 4254 Via Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Via Verde pet-friendly?
No, 4254 Via Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4254 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 4254 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Via Verde have a pool?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde has a pool.
Does 4254 Via Verde have accessible units?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde has accessible units.
Does 4254 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 4254 Via Verde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4254 Via Verde has units with air conditioning.
