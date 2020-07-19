4254 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this gorgeous Cypress Greenbrook Spacemaker 2 model pool home by William Lyon Homes! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in a desirable neighborhood in the award winning Cypress School District. When you enter, you will be greeted by vaulted ceilings, and a charming living room with fireplace for family and friend gatherings. From there, you can pass through the dining room and the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and included refrigerator to the cozy family room and kitchen table area, with the sweeping views of the backyard and pool. There is direct access to the 3-car garage with lots of storage space and washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the rooms is very large, includes a pool table, and is about the size of 2 bedrooms combined. The new floors are gorgeous laminate wood, and the home also features remodeled bathrooms, newer windows and plenty of storage space. There is a wall air conditioner in the family room that cools the downstairs nicely. The backyard features a beautiful pool, barbecue and 2 areas with patio furniture for entertaining. Conveniently located with a short walk to award winning Lexington Junior High School/Margaret Landell Elementary School/A. E. Arnold Elementary School. Don't miss out on this great family home!