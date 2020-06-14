/
furnished apartments
70 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
36 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$2,070
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014
18896 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1308 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino.
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr # B
892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,653
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Old Mountain View
34 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Ponderosa
17 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
Central Campbell
6 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,955
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
1 Unit Available
2930 Sanor PL 105
2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1466 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail.
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
1791 Woodhaven Pl, Mountain View, CA 94041
1791 Woodhaven Place, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
3107 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
East Murphy
1 Unit Available
743 San Jule Court Unit 5
743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
575 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the East Murphy neighborhood in Sunnyvale.
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
