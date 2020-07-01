/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crestline, CA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Crestline
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Blair Park
1440 W Edgehill Rd #59
1440 Edgehill Road, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
1440 W Edgehill Rd #59 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Condo Ready for Move-In - PUBLIC SHOWING 07/06/2020 AT 10:00 AM SHARP! ***Please remember to bring your masks*** Great North San Bernardino location! Nice unit located within a gated homeowner's
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
348 Lake Resort Rd
348 Lake Resort Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Condo in Lake Arowhead - Call for appointment. Check out this wonderful two bedroom two bath condo in Lake Arrowhead. It's right on the lake in a gated community. Each bedroom has en suite bathrooms, with a large kitchen and living area.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Blair Park
1480 W Edgehill Road
1480 Edgehill Road, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
801 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper unit with a large balcony. It has tile and newer carpet, freshly painted and new blinds. Washer and dryer included with rental. This is a gated community nestled against the mountains with a pool and jacuzzi.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
DRNAG
1394 Yucca Drive
1394 East Yucca Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
5180 sqft
“One of fourplex downstairs located in a nice area of San Bernardino is available to rent. The unit interior is all brand new. It has a 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Availability for occupancy is on 06/22/2020.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Farms
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244.
Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
University
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Crestline
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
740 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave H
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Apartment Upstairs - Property Id: 248353 This Upstairs Apartment is located in Railto not far from grocery stores/Walmart and fast food joints! The property is gated and has large shared front yard! Small pets okay for this apartment! Parking
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rialto
208 N. Orange Street
208 North Orange Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO MOVE ON JULY 1! Cute 2 bdrm 1 bath bungalow within a quiet downtown 4 plex in Rialto. - Ready to view on June 25, 2020. There will be an open house on June 25th 5:00-6:15pm. Nicely upgraded 948 sq ft bungalow near downtown Rialto.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
1046 North Clifford Avenue
1046 North Clifford Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
27164 Pacific Street
27164 Pacific Street, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Victorian 2 bedroom bungalow located in the highlind Historic District. House has central air and heat and has been well maintained and remodeled over the years. Home has a formal living and dinning room, kitchen, walk in pantry and laundry room.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Bernardino
1150 Acacia Avenue
1150 Acacia Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
760 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment which is a front lower unit of three. Photos are of the units. White paint and white tile flooring with grey wall accents and dark counters. Gas stove hookup. Small grass area but no laundry facilties on site.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1309 WALK OCEAN FRONT
1309 North Wall Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1050 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
27124 Pacific Street
27124 Pacific St, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Come see this beautiful craftsman duplex home with fresh paint and gorgeous wood floors. The unit has 1 standard size bedroom, 1 small bedroom and 1 bath. The Living room and Kitchen have lots of charm. Shared laundry room.
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Shandin Hills
501 W 34th Street
501 West 34th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 W 34th Street in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!