Covina, CA
683 N Lyman Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

683 N Lyman Avenue

683 N Lyman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

683 N Lyman Ave, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
Nice area of Covina Very cute home located on a nice size lot. Two story, 4 bdrem, 2 bath. Home has been freshly painted, new carpet. Home has great curb appeal. Each room has a new window A/C unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have any available units?
683 N Lyman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 683 N Lyman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
683 N Lyman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 N Lyman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue offer parking?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have a pool?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 683 N Lyman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
