All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 683 N Lyman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
683 N Lyman Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
683 N Lyman Avenue
683 N Lyman Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Covina
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location
683 N Lyman Ave, Covina, CA 91724
Covina
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice area of Covina Very cute home located on a nice size lot. Two story, 4 bdrem, 2 bath. Home has been freshly painted, new carpet. Home has great curb appeal. Each room has a new window A/C unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have any available units?
683 N Lyman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covina, CA
.
Is 683 N Lyman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
683 N Lyman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 N Lyman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue offer parking?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have a pool?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 N Lyman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 N Lyman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 683 N Lyman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
