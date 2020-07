Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Covina Remodeled Spacious Apartment 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom spacious and bright apartment with re-furbished hard wood floors, new paint throughout the apartment with new kitchen countertops. One car garage and plenty of storage space within the apartment The apartment is 1,000 square feet. MOVE IN SPECIAL $400 OFF FIRST MONTH ON APPROVED CREDIT