All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 1175 W Greenhaven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1175 W Greenhaven Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1175 W Greenhaven Street

1175 West Greenhaven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1175 West Greenhaven Street, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful Newly Remodeled, specious home waiting for the right person. This home has 3 bedroom 1 ¾ bath, Updated and spacious floor plan offers a bright open living room, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets. Bathroom has just been modernized recently. Plenty of natural lights throughout the house and makes for a perfect setting as you enjoy overlooking into your patio and huge yard. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Walking distance to local shopping and entertainment, Between the 210 and 10 freeways.

QUALIFICATIONS: 1) MONTHLY GROSS MUST BE 3X THE MONTHLY RENT 2) CREDIT WITH NO OPEN BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS 3) VERIFIABLE EMPLOYMENT AND (GOOD) RENTAL HISTORY DOCUMENTS NEEDED: 1. VALID I.D. 2. (2) MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS 3. (2) MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS, W-2. APPLICATION FEE: $30 PER ADULT through rentspree.com and will send the link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have any available units?
1175 W Greenhaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have?
Some of 1175 W Greenhaven Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 W Greenhaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
1175 W Greenhaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 W Greenhaven Street pet-friendly?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street offer parking?
Yes, 1175 W Greenhaven Street offers parking.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have a pool?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have accessible units?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 W Greenhaven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 W Greenhaven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCovina 2 Bedroom Apartments
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles