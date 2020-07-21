1175 W Greenhaven Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful Newly Remodeled, specious home waiting for the right person. This home has 3 bedroom 1 ¾ bath, Updated and spacious floor plan offers a bright open living room, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets. Bathroom has just been modernized recently. Plenty of natural lights throughout the house and makes for a perfect setting as you enjoy overlooking into your patio and huge yard. Laundry hookups are in the garage. Walking distance to local shopping and entertainment, Between the 210 and 10 freeways.



QUALIFICATIONS: 1) MONTHLY GROSS MUST BE 3X THE MONTHLY RENT 2) CREDIT WITH NO OPEN BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS 3) VERIFIABLE EMPLOYMENT AND (GOOD) RENTAL HISTORY DOCUMENTS NEEDED: 1. VALID I.D. 2. (2) MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS 3. (2) MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS, W-2. APPLICATION FEE: $30 PER ADULT through rentspree.com and will send the link