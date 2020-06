Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

6931 Santero Way Cotati. 1 Free Month Rent Special! Call for Details! - Beautiful 3 story townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way. 1 bedroom and full bath on the second floor and 2 bedrooms each with their very own bathroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floors in main living area and kitchen and carpet in hall and bedrooms. Homes includes washer, dryer and refrigerator for tenant use and are made without warranty. Cosigners ok.



Contact Hills and Homes for more information or to schedule a viewing at 707-585-2913.



Home is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838737)