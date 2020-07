Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly courtyard hot tub

Discover modern Marin living at Tam Ridge apartment residences located in Corte Madera, Marin County. Enjoy unobstructed views of Mount Tam from this newly designed community of one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes with double garages. Tam Ridge Residences provides a convenient retreat within a spectacular Marin setting. Shopping, restaurants and grocery stores as well as the Larkspur Ferry and regional bus stops are all within a short walk. Access to the many hiking and biking trails of Mt. Tam are a short ride down the adjacent bike path.