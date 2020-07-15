90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:27 PM
13 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,556
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
14 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1155 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 12:36 PM
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
$
13 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Dos Lagos
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1052 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Corona Ranch
1960 Las Colinas Circle
1960 Las Colinas Circle, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
For Rent by Owner, Gorgeous, Larger, 1 Bedroom condo for Rent in desirable Triana at McKinley and Parkview in Corona. Text or call 951-454-0998 Located in a very quiet area of the community. * 1Br/1Bath 650 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2450 San Gabriel Way Unit 202
2450 San Gabriel Way, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
998 sqft
CORONA VIEW CONDO 2+2 IS MOVE IN READY! - This Sage Canyon Beauty features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms located on the second floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1904 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra del Oro
2275 Del Mar Way
2275 Del Mar Way, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Wonderful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the highly desired Sage Canyon complex in Sierra Del Oro just past the Orange County/Yorba Linda border.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Corona Hills
444 Mondale Street
444 Mondale Street, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2187 sqft
444 Mondale Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two story in Corona Hills won't last! - Two story in highly deisrable community of Corona Hills off McKinley, within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 91 and 15 freeways.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 12:40 PM
3 Units Available
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Glen
7291 Liberty Ave
7291 Liberty Avenue, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2064 sqft
7291 LIBERTY AVENUE, CORONA 92881 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home sits on a large lot with magnificent landscaping. The home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,064 sq.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Corona, CA

Finding an apartment in Corona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

