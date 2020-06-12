/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Las Juntas Way
1370 Las Juntas Way, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1370 Las Juntas Way in Contra Costa Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
18 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1530 Sunnyvale Unit 6
1530 Sunnyvale Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
967 sqft
Walnut Creek 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Lease! Onsite Pool.... - Walnut Creek Condo For Lease! Close to shopping, East Bay Regional Trails, B.A.R.T and Downtown. This upper level Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 Bancroft Road #103A
975 Bancroft Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
861 sqft
Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING***** Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
363 Masters Ct. APT 1
363 Masters Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Cute Single Level Condo - Updated Single Level Condo On First Floor This 2 bedroom, 2 full baths has solid flooring in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carpet in both bedroom, stack washer and dryer, and patio area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
2321 San Juan Ave
2321 San Juan Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
823 sqft
Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Contra Costa Centre
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Gregory Gardens
17 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
850 sqft
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
36 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Similar Pages
Contra Costa Centre 1 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 BedroomsContra Costa Centre 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsContra Costa Centre 3 BedroomsContra Costa Centre Apartments with Balcony
Contra Costa Centre Apartments with GarageContra Costa Centre Apartments with GymContra Costa Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsContra Costa Centre Apartments with ParkingContra Costa Centre Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CA