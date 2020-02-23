321 W Magnolia St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking some paid utils range oven

Unit 1 Available 03/01/20 Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280



All wood and tile flooring throughout the house. This is a upstairs unit that only has 4 total units on property. Quiet building with off street parking for one vehicle per unit. Water and Trash will be paid by owner. Small dog allowed at $50 a month charge.



Section 8 is accepted. Section 8 voucher would need to be with the city of Compton Housing Authority.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228280

