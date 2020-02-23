Unit 1 Available 03/01/20 Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok) - Property Id: 228280
All wood and tile flooring throughout the house. This is a upstairs unit that only has 4 total units on property. Quiet building with off street parking for one vehicle per unit. Water and Trash will be paid by owner. Small dog allowed at $50 a month charge.
Section 8 is accepted. Section 8 voucher would need to be with the city of Compton Housing Authority. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228280 Property Id 228280
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have any available units?
321 W Magnolia St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have?
Some of 321 W Magnolia St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W Magnolia St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
321 W Magnolia St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W Magnolia St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 W Magnolia St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 321 W Magnolia St 1 offers parking.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W Magnolia St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have a pool?
No, 321 W Magnolia St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have accessible units?
No, 321 W Magnolia St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 W Magnolia St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 W Magnolia St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 W Magnolia St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
