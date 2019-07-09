All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 1609 East San Luis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
1609 East San Luis Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:35 PM

1609 East San Luis Street

1609 East San Luis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1609 East San Luis Street, Compton, CA 90221

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and preview this charming home with great curb appeal it's located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enter through your front door into a grand entrance to your dining room and an open floor plan throughout your home. Recently upgraded kitchen, cabinets and countertops, and hardwood floors. Perfect for entertainment and family dinners. All 3 Bedrooms are spacious. Bring your imagination and turn this massive backyard into your perfect paradise. Great location with amenities and public transportation close by. Welcome home!
Come and preview this charming home with great curb appeal it's located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enter through your front door into a grand entrance to your dining room and an open floor plan throughout your home. Recently upgraded kitchen, cabinets and countertops, and hardwood floors. Perfect for entertainment and family dinners. All 3 Bedrooms are spacious. Bring your imagination and turn this massive backyard into your perfect paradise. Great location with amenities and public transportation close by. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 East San Luis Street have any available units?
1609 East San Luis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 1609 East San Luis Street have?
Some of 1609 East San Luis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 East San Luis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1609 East San Luis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 East San Luis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 East San Luis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1609 East San Luis Street offers parking.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 East San Luis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street have a pool?
No, 1609 East San Luis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street have accessible units?
No, 1609 East San Luis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 East San Luis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 East San Luis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 East San Luis Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Compton 1 BedroomsCompton 3 Bedrooms
Compton Apartments with GarageCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine